Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 23,546 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.57. The stock had a trading volume of 113,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

