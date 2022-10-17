Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 53,642 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,642 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 6,588.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

PUCKU remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.