Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 7,028 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 49,957 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 313,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 94,581 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $28.55. 8,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.