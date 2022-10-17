Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 0.5% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

