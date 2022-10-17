Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,780,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

NYSE:FDS traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $406.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,343. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.28 and its 200-day moving average is $407.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

