Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,481 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 2.7% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11,997.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 252,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 209.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 355,672 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $16,724,000 after buying an additional 240,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,444 shares of company stock worth $3,710,568 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.73. 272,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 2.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

