Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

