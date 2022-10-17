Seele-N (SEELE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.17 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $134.85 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00576308 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,260,273.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

