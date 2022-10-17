SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,300 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the September 15th total of 699,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 587.5 days.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SEGRO stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,307.00.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

