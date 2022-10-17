Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Semper Paratus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGST. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $31,535,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,905 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $13,986,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $12,987,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $12,775,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LGST traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.16. 434,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,473. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

