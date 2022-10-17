Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

SXT stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

