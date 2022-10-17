Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,347 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 638,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 504,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $7.00. 851,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $868.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.73. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

