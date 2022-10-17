Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Ricardo Stock Down 0.6 %

RCDO stock opened at GBX 444.50 ($5.37) on Thursday. Ricardo has a 12-month low of GBX 325 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The company has a market cap of £276.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,419.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 448.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 398.04.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Ricardo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.49 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $2.91. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.69%.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.