ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,469 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IEFA traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,213,670 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

