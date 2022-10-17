Short Interest in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Grows By 32.0%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at 1Life Healthcare

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $2,299,336.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,954,326 shares of company stock worth $67,538,531. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 3,190,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.28. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.