Short Interest in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Grows By 32.0%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Insider Transactions at 1Life Healthcare
In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $2,299,336.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,954,326 shares of company stock worth $67,538,531. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
1Life Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 3,190,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.28. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.