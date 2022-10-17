Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declines By 6.8%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $40.75. 6,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,998. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

