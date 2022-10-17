Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Grows By 29.6%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

ARI traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $9.49. 1,414,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.43. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

