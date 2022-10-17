Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Increases By 27.6%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTF stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

