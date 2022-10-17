Short Interest in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Drops By 7.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,508.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,618.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,474.83. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,935,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,830.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.