Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Drops By 10.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLZNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Clariant from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Clariant Stock Performance

CLZNY remained flat at $15.35 during trading hours on Monday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

Clariant Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

