Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Declines By 20.0%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 738,300 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 922,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK traded up $12.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.32. 515,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,587. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $448.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.78.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

