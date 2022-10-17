Short Interest in digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Increases By 14.3%

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DIGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,540. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. digitiliti has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

