Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expands By 27.9%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. 1,180,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

