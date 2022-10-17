Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Drops By 16.2%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $55.20 on Monday. 274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

