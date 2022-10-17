Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Expands By 38.4%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance
Shares of EVK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,164. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
Read More
