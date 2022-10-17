Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Grows By 11.3%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EOLS opened at $8.33 on Monday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $467.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Evolus had a negative net margin of 59.35% and a negative return on equity of 107.14%. The company had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Hayman bought 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $92,208.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $92,208.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and have sold 121,148 shares valued at $1,315,247. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Evolus by 195.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,517 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Evolus by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,022 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $4,170,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

