Short Interest in Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Declines By 11.1%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Facedrive Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FDVRF remained flat at $0.40 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,929. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Facedrive has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.
About Facedrive
