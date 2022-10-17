Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Rises By 25.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. 29,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,553. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.50.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

