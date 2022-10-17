Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Rises By 10.9%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 379,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,202.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $8.71 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.