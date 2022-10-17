Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declines By 6.5%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,983,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 303,438 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,267,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,509,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of FTF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.00. 177,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,771. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0607 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.