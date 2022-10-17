Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Grows By 27.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,977,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,704,000 after buying an additional 1,272,331 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after buying an additional 161,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after buying an additional 123,396 shares during the period. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 412,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About HUTCHMED

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

