Short Interest in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Grows By 40.4%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NOTV stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 130,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,537. The firm has a market cap of $508.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inotiv will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

