Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Increases By 50.0%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.4 %

Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.