Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Drops By 18.3%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 492,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Up 19.2 %

Shares of KAVL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. 736,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

