Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Expands By 41.6%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,943. Manganese X Energy has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.