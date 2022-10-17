Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Expands By 41.7%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Further Reading

