Short Interest in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rises By 29.9%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 620,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,754. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $345.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $222,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 330,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in MiMedx Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 145,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.