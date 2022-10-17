Short Interest in Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Grows By 36.8%

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITPF remained flat at $6.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mithra Pharmaceuticals from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

