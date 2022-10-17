Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Grows By 46.4%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $1,984,037.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,472,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $1,984,037.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,472,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.17. The stock had a trading volume of 757,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,845. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.