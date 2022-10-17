Short Interest in Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Increases By 45.5%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NURPF remained flat at 4.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.24. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of 1.27 and a 52-week high of 4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Neuren Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

