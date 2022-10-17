Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Increases By 33.9%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. 24,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,548. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

