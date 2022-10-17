Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Increases By 33.9%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Nitto Denko Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. 24,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,548. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.10.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
See Also
