Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Grows By 31.9%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NULGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,890. NuLegacy Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

