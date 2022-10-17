Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Grows By 31.9%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NuLegacy Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NULGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,890. NuLegacy Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuLegacy Gold (NULGF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.