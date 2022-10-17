Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Drops By 24.5%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Olympus Stock Performance

Shares of OCPNY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Olympus had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, analysts expect that Olympus will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.