Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expands By 38.1%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 760,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $247,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5,087.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 492,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 483,324 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 27.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

