Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Grows By 33.5%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Razor Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

RZREF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

