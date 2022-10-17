Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Grows By 33.5%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Razor Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
RZREF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Razor Energy Company Profile
