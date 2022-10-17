Short Interest in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Declines By 17.7%

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,121.63.

Shell Stock Up 2.4 %

Shell stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,552. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

