Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Expands By 25.0%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

EMF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 36,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

