Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Drops By 19.6%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %
Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
