Short Interest in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Declines By 17.4%

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 2.6 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.