SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.55

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.47, with a volume of 9421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.39.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$121.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.55.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

